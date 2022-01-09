Hardcover Fiction
1. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
3. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
4. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper
5. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, FSG
6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
7. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
8. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine
9. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen, FSG
10. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
11. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom, Harper
12. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
13. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon, Delacorte Press
14. Matrix, Lauren Groff, Riverhead Books
15. Bewilderment, Richard Powers, Norton
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper
5. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
6. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Little, Brown
9. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business, Mel Brooks, Ballantine
10. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books
11. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
12. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
13. Get Untamed: The Journal (How to Quit Pleasing and Start Living), Glennon Doyle, Clarkson Potter
14. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
15. The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Skyhorse
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
5. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
6. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
7. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
8. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
9. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
10. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
11. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
12. The Anomaly, Hervé Le Tellier, Other Press
13. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
14. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
15. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
2. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
4. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
5. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
6. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
7. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor
8. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books
9. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay
10. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage
11. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
12. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac
13. Slouching Towards Bethlehem: Essays, Joan Didion, FSG
14. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer, Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi, Clarkson Potter
15. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes, Sam Sifton, Ten Speed Press
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
4. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
5. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
6. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
7. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
8. The Last Wish, Andrzej Sapkowski, Orbit
9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
10. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion
2. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
3. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
4. Stuntboy, in the Meantime, Jason Reynolds, Raúl the Third (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
5. The Christmas Pig, J.K. Rowling, Jim Field (Illus.), Scholastic
6. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
7. Out of My Heart, Sharon M. Draper, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
8. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
9. Hooky, Míriam Bonastre Tur, Clarion Books
10. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Minecraft: Guide to Combat, Mojang AB, The Official Minecraft Team, Del Rey
14. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
15. Ghosts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
Young Adult
1. Here’s to Us, Becky Albertalli, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
5. You’ll Be the Death of Me, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
7. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
8. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
9. Gilded, Marissa Meyer, Feiwel & Friends
10. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
11. All of Us Villains, Amanda Foody, Christine Lynn Herman, Tor Teen
12. Our Violent Ends, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
13. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
14. Once Upon a Broken Heart, Stephanie Garber, Flatiron Books
15. Little Thieves, Margaret Owen, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
Children’s Illustrated
1. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
2. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
3. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
4. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
5. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
6. The Smart Cookie, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
7. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Renée Watson, Nikkolas Smith (Illus.), Kokila
8. Stacey’s Extraordinary Words, Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
9. Jan Brett’s The Nutcracker, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
10. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
11. It Fell from the Sky, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
12. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
13. There’s a Ghost In This House, Oliver Jeffers, Philomel Books
14. What Do You Say, Little Blue Truck?, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
15. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
Children’s Series
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
4. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
6. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Scholastic
9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshisn Álvaro Sarraseca (Illus.), Scholastic
10. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember