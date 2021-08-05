If your birthday is today: Embrace opportunities, and you will discover the path that is right for you. Make room for new beginnings, and place what you love and cherish somewhere safe. Consider what's going on around you, and plot a course that encourages your success.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't take on others' responsibilities. Use intelligence when offering guidance and encouragement. Fulfill a purpose that teaches both you and the recipient how to maintain equality.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) How others perceive you will make a difference to the way you fit in socially. Honesty and integrity will lead to acceptance and positive feedback. Romance will enhance your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) The fewer people you work alongside who know about your personal life, the better. Be a good listener, a confident contributor and a solutions person.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) How you handle work responsibilities will determine if you excel. Take on only what you know you can manage, and do your very best. The opportunities will come your way. Romance is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) An argument will not be worth the aggravation if you are opinionated. Your charm will get you what you want and encourage others to share valuable information to help you get ahead financially.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) The money you invest in yourself, your home or your business will bring high returns. A physical change will lead to new possibilities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Do something creative. How you spend your time will determine your state of mind. Stick to your prerogative, and you will achieve the satisfaction and happiness you desire.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll dazzle people with your insight and uniqueness. Spend time with someone who supports and inspires you to follow your heart. Romance will encourage a happy personal life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Stay focused, disciplined and intent on reaching your goal. Reach out to experts to verify you are on the right path, and you will avoid wasting valuable time.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take heed of any criticism that comes your way, and consider what you can do to be and do your very best. Take physical action. Pursue skills and information that will help you make the most of your day.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20). Make intelligent decisions that will help you get ahead. Don't let excess or trusting someone you shouldn't be your downfall. Make discipline a priority.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Use your imagination to create something spectacular. You'll gain peace of mind if you enjoy what you do. Look for a unique way to use your skills to help others, and happiness will be yours.
August 5