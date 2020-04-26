One of the lines from the movie, “Avengers: Endgame,” that’s always stuck with me for some reason is one that comes in the first hour of the movie, amid very little in the way of bombast.
Steve Rogers — otherwise known as the heroic Captain America — is talking with Natasha Romanoff — spy-turned-hero Black Widow — when he makes the observation that he saw whales while driving over the bridge from New York City earlier that day.
“In the Hudson?” Romanoff replies.
“Fewer ships, cleaner water …” Rogers says.
“You know, if you’re about to tell me to look on the bright side, I’m about to hit you in the head with a peanut butter sandwich,” Romanoff says.
I’m sharing this dialogue not just because I’m a geek and not just because I happen to like the movie from which it comes. I’m sharing it so all of you can get your peanut butter sandwiches ready.
In the first two weeks of being stuck indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic, I have attended three virtual birthday parties, through Zoom, Google Hangouts and Skype.
How many birthday parties did I attend in the preceding — non-pandemic — six months? Zero. After all, a quick note of Facebook was more than enough.
My wife and I have a friend who is living and working in India right now, another living in Michigan (or, as I like to call it when we’re talking, the poor-man’s Wisconsin) and a third who’s in Kansas City.
All three are formerly of Dubuque and all three are close friends who played roles in our wedding. And, I don’t think we’ve spoken to any of them this often since they all lived a two-minute drive from us, three or four years ago.
I’ll take that hail of ground legumes mixed with oil, salt and sugar to mean I’m getting my point across.
I have an, at times, too strong tendency to look on the brighter side of things. And one of the few bright sides to our current situation is that it’s a great opportunity for projects.
Here are a few of mine:
- Growing a full beard. For years, I’ve had myself convinced that I am unable to grow a full beard. The goatee I usually sport is as such not because I groom it in any special way but because it just happens to grow in a vaguely goatee-shaped way. The result so far of growing out the rest has been about as patchy as it was when I was 19. Prognosis: Dire.
- Creating a home media server. This is a project I’ve been mulling for about a year now. And what better time? I’ve already hollowed out an old early 2000s computer case my parents gave me ages ago and I’m just now looking into storage media. The whole thing will be controlled by a Raspberry Pi 3 B+. Prognosis: Slow but steady.
- Playing a complete campaign of the Mansions of Madness board game, second edition. So far, I’ve managed to organize and condense this massive game (I also own the first edition) into just three large boxes. I have not gotten any further. Prognosis: A strong start.
It’s easy to get overwhelmed in a world that feels like it’s spiraling out of control, and I have definitely been feeling that push toward panic.
But that seems like the easy route. With so many people working so hard out on the front lines of the pandemic — I’ve video chatted with several with whom I work — the best I can do while hunkered down among my cats is try to keep a positive attitude.
And perhaps a full beard. We’ll see. It’s honestly not looking good.
And, to go out on one more geeky nerd note, I’ll end with a quote from Nick Fury from “The Avengers” (2012):
“Until such time as the world ends, we will act as though it intends to spin on.”