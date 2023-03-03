Dear Amy: I just lost my first pregnancy to miscarriage about a week ago. This was particularly difficult because my husband and I had been trying for a while and really wanted to be parents.

In all my excitement, I had told everybody I was pregnant, so I then had to go back and let everybody know the bad news.

