“The Neighborhood,” 7 p.m. on CBS A surprise delivery prompts Dave and Gemma, as well as Calvin and Tina, to examine the power dynamics in their respective relationships. Cedric the Entertainer, Beth Behrs and Max Greenfield star.
“Bob Hearts Abishola,” 7:30 p.m. on CBS Dottie makes an unexpected connection when she meets a fellow stroke survivor, Hank, at physical therapy. Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku and Christine Ebersole star. John Ratzenberger guest stars.
“Songland,” 9 p.m. on NBC Undiscovered songwriters are put centre stage as they pitch their original material to five-time Grammy Award-winning country-pop trio, Lady Antebellum, and a panel of chart-topping music producers.