If your birthday is today: Expand your interests. Look for unique ways to advance your skills, knowledge and experience. Determine what's important to you and fine-tune your lifestyle to fulfill your dreams.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Be creative and do unique things. Evaluate your situation and take responsibility for your happiness. Put together a to-do list and a budget.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Watch from a distance rather than participate. Study and analyze what's going on, then decide how to handle the changes others make.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't get involved in unsavory activities. Intelligent suggestions will be well received. Helping others will make you feel good.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Pay attention to personal growth. Focus on what interests you most and join groups that can help you expand your earning potential.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Emotional distress and dealing with changes you have no control over will keep you busy. Channel your energy into finding solutions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) A serious discussion with a loved one will bring you closer to each other. Be open and receptive.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll get help making your life easier. Your will create new beginnings and find ways to use your talents to bring in more cash.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put more effort into fitness and health. Make a point to work toward outmatching anyone who messes with you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Someone will offer a false impression. Be smart, stick close to home and protect what you have worked hard to achieve.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Rethink what you want to convey. If you agree to something too quickly, you'll end up in an awkward position. Listen to what others say, assess the situation and make suggestions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't mess with authority figures. Stick to the rules and stay under budget. Don't let your emotions take you down a path that's not sustainable. Monitor your finances.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Pay attention to how you look, feel and treat others. Investing in a makeover or changing your fitness routine to ensure a healthier lifestyle will make you rethink your future.
