Ever since I recovered from COVID-19, I’ve experienced changes in my body that lead me to believe I’m turning into my mother.
She is perpetually chilly, yet experiences intermittent hot spells. The goosebumps crawl up her arms, only to be replaced by beads of sweat at no predictable time later.
After 10 hours of sleep, she desires a 4 p.m. nap as if she was under Maleficent’s curse.
I have come to learn that these symptoms are not limited to the domain of aging baby boomers.
In fact, my fellow COVID-19 long-haulers now can point to an official name for this panoply of symptoms: Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2, or PASC.
PASC is an unpleasant term that sounds like the name of an off-brand anti-diarrhea syrup, but it feels nice to have the foundations of a community of fellow sufferers.
I asked my doctor if these symptoms are normal, observing that after my infection my mood deflated a bit, too. Or maybe, I offered, this is simply hypochondria, and I’m attributing every bump or bruise to the ’rona.
Are those things really so different, she observed? During a pandemic it’s hard to tease these variables apart. The virus might cause lingering malaise or the circumstances in which we find ourselves simply stink. Social distancing is a sad business.
Our ray of sunshine seems to be the vaccine.
As far as my persistence to obtain it, though, I lack the enthusiasm that my non-infected peers have mobilized to the task of self-preservation.
Their sense of urgency drives them to storm pharmacy telephone lines in search of extra doses.
“Rural Iowa is swimming in vaccines,” my friend Jason said. He encouraged me to expand my search radius beyond Dubuque and “keep checking availability every day.”
On one hand, I already have lost my game of Marco Polo to COVID-19. It wasn’t the greatest of illnesses. I would not consider my case as painful as strep throat or a fractured femur, but for a few days, my lungs felt like someone stuffed them with poker-hot glass shards.
On the other, I know the immunity the infection conferred is, perhaps, inferior to the vaccination and time-limited.
But the prospect of daily pestering public health nurses and technicians feels tedious. If I could order a vaccine like I do earbuds, tea tree oil or electric toothbrush heads — on Amazon, of course — I would do so, particularly if it qualified for free Super Saver Shipping.
Ultimately, I contacted about seven pharmacies across three states, asking to be added to a waiting list in the event a vial of Moderna or Pfizer is at grave risk of spoilage for lack of an arm.
I doubt they will call me, but I am content knowing that each day, the state represents less of a threat to itself one injection at a time. Every person who gets vaccinated also is protecting me.
I also am accepting bets on which will take longer to obtain: A COVID-19 vaccine or full recovery.