St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., will host its 109th ecumenical Good Friday Service at noon on April 10, at www.stlukesumcdbq.org.
The entire service can be viewed in segments on Good Friday and will remain available to watch on the church’s website.
The service, “Seven Last Words,” will be led by community religious leaders, along with area musicians.
The procession of the cross will begin the service, followed by 20-minute segments throughout the service. Ann Duchow will toll the tower chime 33 times at 3 p.m. for the 33 years of Jesus’ earthly life.
A free will offering to support People In Need, a community ministry of care and compassion, can be mailed to People In Need office, 2155 University Ave., Dubuque, Iowa 52001.