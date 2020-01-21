Event: Tom Cotter, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $15-$25 in advance for the general public, $20-$30 the day of the show; $12-$22 in advance for alumni, military and veterans, $17-$27 the day of the show; $12 in advance for children and students, $17 the day of the show. Tickets can be chosen as part of a flexible season ticket package or single tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Online: tomcotter.com
Tidbits
- Cotter finished as a runner-up on season seven of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” He was the first comedian to be a finalist on the show.
- In January 2019, Cotter was invited back to perform against the best of the show’s performers from previous years in “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”
- Cotter’s other television and radio credits include “The Tonight Show,” “Last Comic Standing,” “Comedy Central Presents ... Tom Cotter,” “The Howard Stern Show” and “The Late Late Show.”
- Cotter can be found headlining famous comedy clubs, including The Comedy Cellar, The Improv and Caroline’s on Broadway.
- He was a regular on Fox News Channel’s Red Eye and co-starred on an episode of CBS’s “The Good Wife.”
- 5th Fret — with musicians Bryce Reeg, Pat Kettmann and Dayton Olson — will perform as the opening act. The band also will play after Cotter on the Knapp Stage in the CyberCafè.
- A free pre-show reception will take place from 6 to 7:15 in the Bisignano Art Gallery in conjunction with the “Plein Air Painters of Dubuque” exhibit. The exhibit will be open Monday, Jan. 6, through Friday, Jan. 31.