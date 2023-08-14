If your birthday is today: Do your due diligence before any change. Look for an alternative; having a backup plan will ease your mind. Protect your reputation and finances by being open to what's possible.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't settle for less. Listen to and observe others and you will devise a unique plan. Act on your instincts.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Curiosity will open your mind. Test the water before you immerse yourself in debt or risky ventures. Be resourceful based on your needs.
Recommended for you
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take pride in what you know, and share information with those you can count on. Action will get you where you want to go.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Change begins with you; if you don't like what someone is doing, head in a different direction. Be brave and use your imagination.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Let your intuition lead the way. Live within your means. Don’t let anyone push you into something that makes you feel uncomfortable.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Size up situations and make adjustments that serve your needs. Embrace change. The input you receive may seem far-fetched, but take it seriously.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Observe what others do, but don't get involved. Eliminate obstacles and do what feels right and comes naturally.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Work toward your goal and dedicate effort to expanding your awareness. Embrace change that is conducive to achieving peace of mind.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't deny yourself happiness for the sake of someone pressuring you. Pursue what you feel passionate about.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Recognize the difference between seeking opportunity and being used. Make decisions using reason. Now's not the time to take a chance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Stick close to those who support you. Self-improvement is favored. Don't let yourself be micromanaged, and avoid following the herd.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Put your energy where it counts. Don't fear being different. Be the one to change how others think or do things. Be true to yourself.