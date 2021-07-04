After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Music in the Gardens will resume through August at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive.
The Rita Harvey Trio — Heart Like A Wheel will perform a Linda Ronstadt tribute tonight at 6:30 in the Packard Pavilion.
The concert is free, and attendees are invited to bring lawn chair and blankets, as well as a picnic.
The concert is presented by the Dubuque Arts Council.
For the full lineup, visit dubuquearboretum.net/special-events/music-
in-the-gardens.