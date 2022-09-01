Hannah Rooks’ father always told his clients to listen for the “quiet full of noise” in the north woods. He wanted them to listen for bird song and the rustling of the leaves.

Her father, Jim Rooks, ran Bear Track Eco Tours in Copper Harbor, Mich. Before that, he had been the first director of the E.B. Lyons Preserve in Dubuque and city naturalist from 1974 to 1983. Born in Michigan, he felt the call to return, not just to the state, but to one of its most remote locations.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.