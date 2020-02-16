I recently was wrapping up an interview with a source and friend I have known since well before my time in this newsroom.
At the conclusion of our conversation, as this individual and I always do, we exchanged small-talk pleasantries before he signed off with his signature, “Alrighty, kiddo. You have a great ...”
Only this time, he paused.
“I guess I probably shouldn’t call you ‘kiddo’ anymore, huh? My gosh, you’re a grown woman. I have to remind myself. You have a great weekend.”
We both enjoyed a good laugh. And being the upstanding guy that he is, he gave his blessing for me to use our exchange as fodder for this column — as well as acknowledging that I might have outgrown this well-intended term.
While being christened “kiddo” by people who have known me for a long time has never really irked me, when I hear it come effortlessly from the mouths of those who don’t know me so well or haven’t known me so long — particularly in a professional setting — I’ll admit that I’m guilty of squirming a little.
It’s not an exaggeration to say that nearly every new person I meet will inquire how long I have been doing what I do professionally. When they learn that number has surpassed 15 years, a look of disbelief inevitably follows, along with an inquiry about my age and a comment about how I must have started my journey into journalism when I was 2.
For the record, I’m almost 40. I entered the workforce at 23, upon graduating from college. I’m not such an anomaly. But I’m always stoked to learn that I’m apparently aging well.
According to Forbes, four generations can be found inhabiting today’s workplaces: Baby boomers, born between 1946 and 1964; Generation Xers, born between 1965 and 1980; Millennials, born between 1981 and 1996; and Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2012.
The so-called Silent Generation, born between 1928 and 1945, only recently stepped out of that statistic, though not entirely.
While it might be tempting to engage those born from 1980 and beyond as “kiddo,” people older and wiser than me are saying that you might want to resist the urge.
Although often used as a term of endearment, Fortune magazine recently called the word “kiddo,” “the five-letter word that every boss should avoid.” And according to the same report, it’s more common for young professional women to catch that label than men.
Of course it is.
In digging a little deeper, I was sent down a rabbit hole of other unfavorable nicknames for us “young whipper snappers”: “Young Lady” or “Young Man.” “Mini Me.” “Over-educated Baristas.” “Bubble Wrapped.” “Snowflake.”
Perhaps showing my age, those last two I had to ask a few of my younger colleagues about. Apparently, it’s in reference to those who are easily offended.
Most of these individuals, like me, are approaching their 40s, are married, are raising actual “kiddos” and have either spent 10 or more years in their profession or are in some form of leadership within their organization. They’re serving on boards. They’re coaching their kids’ sports teams. They’re actively engaged in their communities.
So, why “kiddo”?
To offer the benefit of the doubt, I believe that when one generation has birthed and raised the next, it can be easy to see a person in the same manner you might see your children. Maybe you even see a younger version of yourself in those rising in the ranks.
I also believe that for people who have known you throughout your childhood and into adulthood, it can be difficult to realize those following in your footsteps as independent beings and free thinkers who do things like own homes, pay taxes and have the ability to parallel park.
That said, I’m not about to start calling anyone who came before me “old-timer,” “ancient” or “golden-aged.”
When it comes to terminology that points toward a hint of ageism — considering we all will experience being young, getting older and having beneficial ideas to bring to the table at any age — it might be time for all of us to simply grow up.