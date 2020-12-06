What's it worth on eBay? Reaching a magical price

The fist of Emirikol dates from 2003.
Originally created by Emirikol the Chaotic, this potent magical weapon was wielded by the infamous spellcaster to such terrible effect that it remains irrevocably linked with his name.
This multifaceted “ball” appears to have been carved from a solid piece of bone or horn taken from an unidentified type of creature.
Upon each of its 20 faces is engraved a different sigil, each conferring some offensive magical effect. This is part of the “Dungeons and Dragons” gaming world. D&D is a role-playing game that remains popular today, and this game dice is a special part of it. One of our pickers who enjoys scouting for treasures from little-known places recently found this in the free bin at a local Goodwill.
Knowing what it was and what to call it allowed us to find sales history in which these have sold between $99 and $160.
We posted this piece on eBay for $200 and found a buyer in less that 24 hours.