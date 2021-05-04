The University of Dubuque will dedicate its new
custom-crafted pipe organ in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, with a performance by the Columbus (Ohio) Symphony and world-renowned organist Alan Morrison.
The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15. The in-person performance will be by invitation only to adhere to campus COVID-19 protocols. A free
livestream will be available at bit.ly/21CSOYT.
Conducted by Columbus Symphony Music Director Rossen Milanov, repertoire will include music from Léon Boëllmann, Edward Elgar, Alexandre Guilmant, Camille Saint-Saëns and William Grant Still.
It will mark the Columbus Symphony’s third performance at UD since appearing at the Heritage Center’s grand opening in 2013 and alongside trumpet player Chris Botti in 2017.
Boasting more than 3,000 pipes and touted as Dobson Pipe Organ Builders’ 20th and largest in its native state of Iowa, the organ was donated by UD Trustee John Butler and wife Alice.
A dedication ceremony honoring the couple will take place prior to the performance at 6:30 p.m. via
livestream at www.facebook.com/UDubuque and