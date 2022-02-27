Along with the millions of lives COVID-19 has taken, it also has stolen something as important to the spirit as lungs are to the body: Spontaneity.
When was the last time you dropped in on someone? How long since you nabbed a super-low airfare to a sunny destination or drove off cross-country with the wind at your back to visit a friend?
How trying it has been to make plans of any kind, let alone on the spur of the moment. And learning someone’s vaccine status can be as tricky as deciding if someone is law-abiding when you are dating.
I felt a sense of trepidation recently when I dropped in on some friends.
How lovely it was to be welcomed with open arms. (Both friends already had COVID-19, and like a dog with a rabies tag, I had my papers certifying I’d been double vaxed and boosted).
The friends insisted that I join them for lunch, a reminder that the ritual of breaking bread with loved ones cannot be beat.
Even before COVID-19, cellphones enabled us to issue bulletins about our arrival time up to the nanosecond, which now makes dropping in seem both quaint and nervy.
A dear friend of mine has adult children who are in a polyamorous community (look it up if need be), and they make herculean efforts to guarantee that their partners, their partners’ partners and their partners’ partners’ partners are all COVID-19-proof. From the titillating to the tedious.
Perhaps I crave spontaneity because I grew up on it. A couple of unannounced visits to my parents’ home stand out.
My conscientious, detail-oriented dad had a friend, Cob, who was a free-spirited artist. One night Cob pounded on the door around midnight, rousing my dad to make him bacon and eggs.
For a long time after, Dad would tell Cob wistfully that he hoped he would do that again. “Sorry, George,” Cob would answer kindly, “but it just wouldn’t be the same.”
Another unexpected visit happened one summer when I was a teen. Mom answered the door to an imposing, deep-voiced, well-upholstered woman from whom she had once taken elocution lessons in a studio on Kansas City’s glamorous Country Club Plaza.
Miss Leonard was soon ensconced on our sofa. After surveying our cozy living room with its fireplace and antiques, she declared in a thrilling deep voice: “This home has good vibrations.” My mother glowed.
After she left, Mom confided that Miss Leonard was a lady who preferred other ladies to men (whoa) and a Christian Scientist who believed that illness exists only in the mind.
How I would love to have someone so charismatic (if vaxed, that is) drop in on me.