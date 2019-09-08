“Country Music: Live at the Ryman, A Concert Celebrating the Film by Ken Burns,” 7 p.m. on PBS
Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns plays host at historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., for this two-hour special (recorded last March) with performances by country music stars who are featured in Burns’ upcoming eight-part, 16-hour docuseries “Country Music.”
Movie: “The Wrong Cheerleader,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
High school senior Becky Simon (Cristine Prosperi) has it all — including strong grades and plenty of friends — except for the affections of a boyfriend, but she’s hoping that changes once she lands a spot on her school’s cheerleading squad. Sure enough, she catches the eye of handsome new student Rob Broux (David Meza), and their romance blossoms — until Rob starts to show a creepy obsessive side.
“Married to Medicine,” 8 p.m. on Bravo
Dr. Jacqueline Walters is all about rebuilding — her new practice, her new home and her marriage to Curtis — as this unscripted series opens season 7.
“Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” 8 p.m. on E
In the season 17 premiere, “Birthdays and Bad News, Part 1” Khloé decides to invite her ex to daughter True’s first birthday party. She also wants to throw older sister Kourtney a birthday bash, but the latter’s paralyzing anxiety about turning 40 threatens to put a huge damper on any prospective celebration.
Movie: “Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
Claire and Joanna Darrow (Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Wendie Malick) accept the case of young attorney Cassidy Piper (guest star Elysia Rotaru), who faces felony charges and the possible loss of custody of her daughter.
“Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall,” 9 p.m. on ID
TV broadcast journalist Tamron Hall returns to host season 6 of this true-crime series. The premiere, “Vanishing on I-95,” revisits the 1990 case of Lorraine Hendricks, a Florida woman who was en route to Vero Beach, Fla., to visit a friend when she vanished.