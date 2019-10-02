Archbishop Michael Jackels will celebrate the annual Celebration of Life Mass at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Loras College in the Marie Graber Ballroom of the Alumni Campus Center.
The Mass recognizes, remembers and honors all people living with disabilities, their families and those who support and empower them.
The Loras DuBuddies will be presented with the “All Are Welcome.” This award recognizes parishes/clusters, schools and institutions of the Archdiocese of Dubuque that have responded to the needs of persons with disabilities.
Accessible parking for the event will be located in the Alumni Campus Center lot on Cox Street.
A reception will follow on the concourse.