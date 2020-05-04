MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Absolutely Country Definitely Gospel, scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at Ohnward Fine Arts Center has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those who have purchased tickets can contact the center for a ticket exchange to any upcoming show at the venue.
Ohnward’s next scheduled performance is Joseph Hall’s Elvis Rock ‘n’ Roll Remember Show at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 13. Tickets are $22 for adults and $13 for students in advance, or $25 for adults and $15 for students at the door.
For more information, call 563-652-9815 or email director@ohnwardfineartscenter.com.