If your birthday is today: Distance yourself from inconsistency and people who are erratic or disruptive or who take you for granted. Build an environment conducive to success and happiness. Be the pillar of strength. The decisions you make will change your life for years to come.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Search for hidden opportunities and set goals using your imagination. Consider the changes going on around you as an asset, not a restriction. Progress depends on your response.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Choose your partners and friends based on how you play off one another and the outcome you achieve when you work side by side. Romance is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Make your point clear, but be willing to listen to the other side. Making a fair assessment will encourage those you deal with to meet you halfway.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Contradictions and inconsistency will lead to a stalemate. Persuasive charm will get you further ahead in your talks than false accusations.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Confusion will set in if you don't honestly discuss what concerns you. Offering a false impression of your feelings for someone will end up putting you in a precarious position. Face facts.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Focus on health, fitness and investing more time and money into personal gain. Bring passion into your life, nurture relationships and be willing to try different lifestyles.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) A realistic attitude will be helpful when it comes to responsibilities and doing your part. Sign up only for what you can handle. Don't feel obligated to match what someone else offers.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A creative approach to how you do things will encourage new and exciting ideas. A meaningful relationship with someone who shares your beliefs is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Make plans with someone who brings out the best in you. An activity that challenges you mentally will help you make a good impression on someone influential.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) An impulsive move will leave you in a precarious position and eager to backtrack. Don't let stubbornness keep you from making better decisions. Listen to reason, then make adjustments.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Indulgent behavior will come at a cost. If you need help, seek reliable people who will look out for your best interests. Learn from your mistakes, and find productive outlets.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Intuitive insight will guide you to make better decisions, and the changes that will improve your relationships with friends, relatives or your lover. Spruce up your looks and your surroundings.
August 6