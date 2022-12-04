Gnomes are considered good luck symbols. Because they are custodians of the earth and all its riches, they are said to provide protection over buried treasure, crops and livestock.
Farmers often would hide a gnome statue in a barn or corner of the vegetable garden to protect what grew there.
Gnomes first appeared in Northern European mythology and folklore, and it is difficult to determine their exact origins.
Gnomes share many characteristics with the Norse dwarves, so much so that it is suggested that at a time in Scandinavian tradition, the two were interchangeable.
What is known is that the modern-day depiction of gnomes is more Dutch than Scandinavian.
This piece of rusty gold pictured here was part of our garden wall display for 40 years and was passed down from my wife’s parents.
Made of cast iron, the statue weighs in at just more than 50 pounds and is 28 inches tall.
We started our bidding at $499 with a buyer entering that opening bid as soon as it was posted for sale.
During the course of the seven-day auction on eBay, three bidders entered 10 bids with the winning bid being $1,225.
Shipping costs to Fayetteville, Ga., along with sales tax, brought the final price to $1,418.78.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.
