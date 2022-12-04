Gnome.jpg

This gnome recently sold on eBay for $1,225.

Gnomes are considered good luck symbols. Because they are custodians of the earth and all its riches, they are said to provide protection over buried treasure, crops and livestock.

Farmers often would hide a gnome statue in a barn or corner of the vegetable garden to protect what grew there.

If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.

