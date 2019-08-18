NFL Football, 7 p.m.
on Fox
How much playing time star quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins will see is a big question when the Seattle Seahawks visit the Minnesota Vikings in a preseason game. Wilson’s backups included Paxton Lynch and Geno Smith, while the Vikings quarterback depth chart includes Jake Browning. Despite a second-place finish in the NFC North, Minnesota missed the playoffs last season, while Seattle lost to Dallas in the Wild Card round.
“Good Witch,” 7 p.m.
on Hallmark
The hit drama wraps up season 5 with “The Graduation,” a bittersweet finale that sees proud parents Cassie and Sam (Catherine Bell, James Denton) getting Grace and Nick (Bailee Madison, Rhys Matthew Bond) ready to depart for college. That leaves the grown-ups confronting the reality of the “empty nest” their kids will leave behind. Grace, meanwhile, discovers a hidden passion while helping a local designer (guest star Linda Thorson) make a dress for a client.
“Downton Abbey Live!” 5 p.m. on PBS
Phyllis Logan (Mrs. Hughes), Lesley Nicol (Mrs. Patmore), Kevin Doyle (Molesley) and Harry Hadden-Paton (Bertie Pelham) are among the cast members joining ABC News journalist and host Deborah Roberts for this new 90-minute special, filmed before a live audience in New York. Tied to the September release of a new “Downton Abbey” feature film, this program includes previously unrevealed behind-the-scenes stories from the TV production as well as clips from the upcoming movie.
“Cola Wars,” 8 p.m.
on History
This new two-hour documentary chronicles the long and bitter competition between soft drink giants Coca Cola and Pepsi, most of which has seen Coke leading the field of the multi-billion-dollar global soda industry. Pepsi had cutting-edge advertising campaigns designed to take some of the wind out of its competitor’s sails (if not sales), but Coke seemed to have a lock on customer loyalty — at least until 1985, when Coke executives decided to change their formula. “New Coke,” however, did not end well.