Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road, will host Kids Take the Stage Youth Theater Classes this winter.

Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade can participate in the weekly classes led by Bell Tower staff and guest teacher Michelle Blanchard.

