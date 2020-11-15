What's it worth on eBay? Worth more than money

Recently, we sold a vintage Mr. Christmas Santa’s Marching Band ornament collection. The buyer sent this email after receiving the item he had purchased from us:
“We received the drummer boy bells today, and I just wanted to say it works perfect, and thank you so much. My mom passed when I was 29 years old, and I am 45 years old now, and I did not get a thing that was hers. She was my best friend.
“My stepdad would not let me or my brother have anything. I bought this because it was my childhood with her. It was her favorite Christmas decoration. You have no idea what it meant to me to plug it in and hear it again.
“Just sad it’s without her, but so happy that I have it to relive the memory. So thank you so much!!! I promise to take very good care of it. Again, thank you!”
This email reminded me that not everything can be measured in dollars. Share the joy and love of this holiday season since it will be fast upon us.
The emotional value priceless the dollar value was $98.