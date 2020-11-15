What's it worth on eBay? Worth more than money

This eBay item brought a lot of sentimental feelings for the buyer.

 Contributed

Recently, we sold a vintage Mr. Christmas Santa’s Marching Band ornament collection. The buyer sent this email after receiving the item he had purchased from us:

“We received the drummer boy bells today, and I just wanted to say it works perfect, and thank you so much. My mom passed when I was 29 years old, and I am 45 years old now, and I did not get a thing that was hers. She was my best friend.

“My stepdad would not let me or my brother have anything. I bought this because it was my childhood with her. It was her favorite Christmas decoration. You have no idea what it meant to me to plug it in and hear it again.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Just sad it’s without her, but so happy that I have it to relive the memory. So thank you so much!!! I promise to take very good care of it. Again, thank you!”

This email reminded me that not everything can be measured in dollars. Share the joy and love of this holiday season since it will be fast upon us.

The emotional value priceless the dollar value was $98.

If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Check out www.ezsellusa.com.

Tags