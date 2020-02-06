Clarke University student Darius Autry was awarded a certificate for Outstanding Achievement in Physical Combat and Scene Selection at the recent American College Theatre Festival Region 5 Festival.
The even took place in Sioux Falls, S.D., during the week
of Jan. 19.
Autry and his acting partner, Rashaud Colbert, qualified for the final round of the Irene Ryan acting scholarship audition competition. They were among 16 finalists who advanced from an original field of 325 nominated competitors.
The pair performed scenes from August Wilson’s “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” Richard Greenberg’s “Take Me Out” and William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.”
Autry is a senior drama major from Tampa, Fla. Colbert is a junior business administration and sport management double major from Chicago.