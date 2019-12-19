Dubuque’s Outside the Lines Art Gallery, 1101 Main St., will host Dubuque watercolor artist Alda Kaufman for the monthly First Fridays art walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 3.
Kaufman will be on hand to demonstrate and chat with visitors. Light beverages and snacks also will be provided.
The gallery also will feature regional artists in an off-site exhibit space at Northeast Iowa Community College Center for Professional Development, 700 Main St.
Beginning in January, work by Madison, Wis., artist Brian McCormick will be on display. McCormick is a watercolor artist and wood-block print maker. He will be showing both mediums in this exhibit which will run through March.
His compositions reflect the narrow valleys and abrupt hills of the Driftless Region of Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa.
The gallery’s Dubuque location will be closed on Sundays from January through April. Its Galena, Ill., location, 101 S. Main St., will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from January through March.
For more information, contact 563-583-9443 or otlag@aol.com.