Synopsis: A young celebrity receives a letter from a mysterious stalker and develops catalepsy, a condition that paralyzes her whenever she feels threatened.
As more letters arrive, suspicion falls on members of her inner circle, all of whom are dangerously obsessed with her.
Behind the scenes: Director/writer/producer Peter Meech was involved in every aspect of “Around Robin,” from the musical score to the cinematography.
“I worked with Grammy Award-nominated composer Tina Guo,” he said. “Tina created and performed a wonderful score that amplifies the underlying mystery of the story.”
Meech shot the film using vintage anamorphic lenses which, depending on how the scene is shot, can give either a glamorous or unsettled look to it.
Meech also rehearsed the actors extensively before the shoot, and he had a specific reason for doing so.
“(With that rehearsal time), they could deliver the natural performances necessary for the long takes,” he said.
Meech set his film in and around a post-war apartment building on location in Los Angeles. Actual residents of the building are in the film, serving as a Greek chorus and commenting on the murder that is at its center.
Meech said the idea for the film was to explore the idea of obsessive love in its many forms and to get audiences asking themselves some questions about the different permutations of love.
“When do we cross the line between loving someone and being obsessed with them?,” he said. “What does it say about a culture that is obsessed with celebrities? Is obsessive love selfless or an act of narcissism?”
Fans of medieval TV dramas will recognize actor Torrance Combs (Harry), who played Thomas Culpepper on “The Tudors” for three seasons and went on to portray Sebastian “Bash” de Poitiers, the illegitimate son of King Henry II of France, in “Reign” for its entire four-season run.
Actress Ann Pirvu (Jewel) also had a stint on “Reign” during its fourth season, and plays Trish on the hit Canadian series “Workin’ Moms,” which recently debuted on Netflix.