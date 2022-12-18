Hardcover fiction
1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
2. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur
3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
4. Stella Maris, Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
6. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
7. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
8. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng, Penguin Press
9. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner
10. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
11. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham, Doubleday
12. Liberation Day, George Saunders, Random House
13. Galatea: A Short Story, Madeline Miller, Ecco
14. Lucy by the Sea, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
15. Babel, R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
3. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
4. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
5. Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files, Deb Perelman, Knopf
6. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham, Random House
7. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
8. A Book of Days, Patti Smith, Random House
9. Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, Bono, Knopf
10. The Philosophy of Modern Song, Bob Dylan, Simon & Schuster
11. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
12. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, Stacy Schiff, Little, Brown
13. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals, Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
14. Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships, Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster
15. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
Trade paperback fiction
1. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
5. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
6. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
7. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
8. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
9. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
10. The Best American Short Stories 2022, Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner
11. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
12. The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, Shehan Karunatilaka, Norton
13. Legends & Lattes, Travis Baldree, Tor
14. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
15. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
5. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac
6. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
7. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business, Mel Brooks, Ballantine
8. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
9. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America, Matt Kracht, Chronicle
10. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Back Bay
11. Lost & Found: Reflections on Grief, Gratitude, and Happiness, Kathryn Schulz, Random House
12. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
13. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
14. Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
15. The Years, Annie Ernaux, Alison L. Strayer (Transl.), Seven Stories Press
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
4. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
6. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
7. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
8. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
9. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown
10. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
Early and middle grade readers
1. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
2. A Rover’s Story, Jasmine Warga, Balzer + Bray
3. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
4. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
5. Two Degrees, Alan Gratz, Scholastic
6. Wildoak (An Indies Introduce Title), C.C. Harrington, Scholastic
7. Unstoppable Us, Volume 1: How Humans Took Over the World, Yuval Noah Harari, Ricard Zaplana Ruiz (Illus.), Bright Matter Books
8. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. The Door of No Return, Kwame Alexander, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
11. An Anthology of Aquatic Life, Sam Hume, DK Children
12. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, Harper
13. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
14. Weird But True World 2023: Incredible Facts, Awesome Photos, and Weird Wonders—for THIS YEAR and Beyond!, National Geographic Kids
15. Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends (A Graphic Novel), Francine Pascal, Claudia Aguirre (Illus.), Nicole Adelfinger (Adapt.), Random House Graphic
Young adult
1. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
2. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Nicole Neidhardt (Illus.), Zest Books
3. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
4. Bloodmarked, Tracy Deonn, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
5. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
6. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
7. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
8. All My Rage, Sabaa Tahir, Razorbill
9. A Thousand Heartbeats, Kiera Cass, HarperTeen
10. Scattered Showers: Stories, Rainbow Rowell, Wednesday Books
11. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
12. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
13. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
14. I Was Born for This, Alice Oseman, Scholastic
15. Cursed, Marissa Meyer, Feiwel & Friends
Children’s illustrated
1. How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
2. Moo, Baa, Fa La La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
3. The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg, HMH Books for Young Readers
4. Little Blue Truck’s Christmas, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
5. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
6. Green Is for Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
7. The Three Billy Goats Gruff, Mac Barnett, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Orchard Books
8. The Mitten, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
9. Jan Brett’s The Nutcracker, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
10. Farmhouse, Sophie Blackall, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
11. The Sour Grape, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
12. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
13. Construction Site: Farming Strong, All Year Long, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
14. Cozy in Love, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
15. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
Children’s series
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
6. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
9. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
10. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.) Graphix
