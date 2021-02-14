This month, in honor of Black History Month, we’ll meet the world’s first African-American aviator and a lawman who might have been the inspiration for “The Lone Ranger.”
Bessie Coleman
When people think of female aviators, the first name that comes to mind is Amelia Earhart, not Bessie Coleman. But Coleman was America’s first female aviator and the world’s first African-American pilot.
One of 13 children, she spent her youth working in the cotton fields of Texas.
She eventually moved to Chicago, where her brothers came home from World War I Europe and regaled her with stories of French women pilots. It lit a fire in her, and she became determined to fly. With American flight schools an impossibility, she began taking French lessons so she could apply to learn in France.
Coleman got her pilot’s license in northern France. She performed her aerial tricks and spoke country-wide, but she insisted that audiences be desegregated. Most venues, knowing she would draw a huge crowd, acquiesced to her request.
Coleman died in 1926 when, during a test flight with her mechanic, a wrench caught in the engine and caused the plane to flip upside down. Not wearing a seatbelt in the jump seat, Coleman fell to her death. She was 34.
In 1931, the Challenger Pilots’ Association began an annual fly-by of her grave in Chicago’s Lincoln Cemetery. In 1979, the Chicago Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen took up the tradition, which continues to this day.
Bass Reeves
Lawmen of the west have been romanticized throughout the years in fictional stories, from Zane Grey’s pulp fiction novels to the venerable Marshall Matt Dillon of “Gunsmoke.” But the exploits of former slave-turned-Deputy U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves have never made it into pop culture, unless you believe the theory that he was the inspiration for “The Lone Ranger.”
Reeves grew up a slave in Arkansas and Texas. He fled to the Indian Territory of Oklahoma during the Civil War, living with several Native American tribes and learning the customs and languages. The Emancipation Proclamation in 1865 meant he was no longer a fugitive. He married and lived a contented life as a farmer for 10 years.
In 1875, Reeves received an appointment as a Deputy U.S. Marshall. The judge who appointed him thought his knowledge of the territory and his familiarity with the natives that lived there would be valuable.
With warrants in hand, the 6-foot 2-inch Reeves cut an imposing image with his oversized hat and large white stallion. Accompanied by a Native American partner, he would travel thousands of miles with his captives to face justice.
Reeves became a master of disguise, creating elaborate backstories for his characters. He is credited with more than 3,000 arrests and killing 14 outlaws. He never sustained an injury during his career.
Reeves retired in 1907 after 32 years as a deputy marshal. He continued his law enforcement duties in Muskogee, Oklahoma until he died in 1910. His obituary described him as “absolutely fearless and knowing no master but duty.”
Sources: Bessie Coleman: www.nationalaviation.org; www.womenshistory.org; taichicago.org. Bass Reeves: www.legendsofamerica.com; www.brittanica.com; www.history.com.