Mark Twain said, “Age is a matter of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.” Now, the importance of a good attitude might seem like a platitude, but research clearly shows that the younger your subjective age, the physically and emotionally healthier you are.
Researchers from Israel recently tracked 194 adults, ages 73 to 84, who were going through rehabilitation for osteoporotic fractures or stroke. They found that how those folks thought about their subjective age (“I feel like I’m still 55”) was the strongest predictor of positive rehabilitation outcomes. And it made a positive difference, even for folks who were older or had additional health conditions to contend with.
Other studies reinforce those findings. A 2018 study found that older adults who felt younger than their age had thicker brain matter and less age-related brain deterioration. And a 2021 study of folks ages 40 to 95 found that having a younger subjective age protects you from age-related functional decline.
What does it take to have a younger-than-your-years attitude? It’s created by how you approach every day, physically and psychologically. Staying engaged, always learning, and having new experiences create a positive, youthful attitude. Making sure you eat a plant-based, minimally refined diet that includes some salmon and ocean trout and getting plenty of physical exercise provides you with physical youthfulness. Then, whatever life throws at you, you’ll be ready to create the best outcome possible. To discover your RealAge and make plans to develop a younger attitude, go to www.sharecare.com and search for RealAge.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.