“When you go into court you are putting your fate into the hands of 12 people who weren’t smart enough to get out of jury duty.” — Norm Crosby
You wouldn’t think that serving on a jury for a double-homicide trial could be a highlight of anyone’s holiday season, but for me, it was.
Bear with me — as I did for three weeks with bickering lawyers and the accused, who admitted chronic lying. I’ll explain why.
The case was that of a 29-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the October 2018 shootings (likely drug-related) of two brothers, 37 and 34. An attempt to try the crime in the town where it occurred was aborted after jury tampering, so it was moved to my county.
The courthouse was packed with potential jurors, interviewed by opposing attorneys for two days before a jury of 12 and four alternates was chosen. A classic Iowa moment occurred when an oldster (I know, look who’s talking) was asked by the defense if he wanted to serve. “No,” he answered economically.
“Why not?” the attorney persisted.
“I don’t like you,” he declared, predicting that the attorney would be “bull----ing” during the trial. There were touching moments in jury selection also, when two men struggled mightily over their civic duty. The younger man suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder from military service and feared autopsy photos could trigger a relapse. The older gentleman was sole caretaker for a spouse prone to falls.
Wisely, we 12 jurors and four alternates weren’t told who the alternates were until deliberation began. (If I knew I was an alternate, I probably would have listened less closely and taken fewer notes.)
The notion of a jury of one’s peers played out in our group, which included a lively small-town postmaster, a gentle nurse and two bright-eyed college students. At 67, I was oldest by a decade. It was a pleasure to be cloistered with the bubbly young blonde juror who said during jury selection that she looked for the best in people. It was she who suggested that the day before Thanksgiving, we throw a “Jury-Giving” potluck. (We signed up for dishes to bring on a whiteboard later used for delineating case pros and cons.) None of us came in late, called in sick or complained other than recreational griping.
The case offered intrigue, as well as multitudinous details. I wondered why the defense attorney pointedly referred to a primary investigator of the crime as a former Department of Criminal Investigation agent. Turns out the investigator is to some a folk hero. He’s the guy who was put on administrative leave (and later fired, allegedly for other reasons) in 2013 a few days after reporting that an SUV carrying our then-governor was clocked doing 84 in a 65 mile-per-hour zone.
As his wrongful termination suit crawls along, the former agent now works for the police department in the town where the crime occurred.
While we deliberated, we were in a moral quandary due to a tsunami of evidence pointing to guilty — including a witness who said she saw the suspect fleeing the scene gun in hand — but no DNA. That was a sticking point. We wrestled with the difference between reasonable doubt and all shadow of a doubt. After two days’ deliberation, we came down on the side of guilty. Several of us (including a young serviceman) teared up after our final vote.
Now back to why jury duty was a highlight of my holiday season. In a time when we hear so much about losing our common purpose, the privilege of being one of 12 ordinary people charged with seeing that justice is done convinced me that our system works.
I paused in front of the lobby statue of a blindfolded Justice holding balancing scales aloft for a long moment before I walked out the courthouse door into precious freedom.