With the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly coming to an end, the overall mental health of the country should seemingly see improvements, but local mental health experts are warning that might not necessarily be true for everyone.
The month of May has been named Mental Health Awareness Month by the National Alliance on Mental Health. Many mental health professionals argue this month should see a generally positive improvement in the overall mental health of local communities.
“People are more excited about getting back to normal,” said Carrie Merrick, vice president of behavioral health for Hillcrest Family Services. “We are seeing people feel more relaxed.”
However, Merrick and other experts argued that the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on mental health for many people persists even as its societal effects are subsiding.
According to NAMI, one in every 20 adults on average suffers from some form of severe mental illness, while 17% of youth experience a mental health disorder.
Britni Farber, president of NAMI Dubuque, said the recent months have allowed for in-person mental health counseling to resume again, but the requests for those in-person meetings show that mental health needs remain high in the Dubuque community.
“What we have been seeing are a lot of people that are starting to want to connect in person more,” Farber said. “We have been seeing more requests or people wanting to come down, but we are also making sure we are providing our online services.”
Health experts also contend that the current state of the pandemic could create additional mental health strains on some people.
Lisa Turner, clinical director for the counseling program for the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, said some residents might be experiencing anxiety over re-entering into society and not feeling entirely safe doing so.
“People are unsure what is safe and what is not safe,” Turner said. “People are unsure whether they should still wear a mask or not wear a mask, and that can bring up some anxiety in people.”
Merrick contended that the return to normal in society might confuse some people who experience feelings associated with mental illness. She stressed that many mental health problems did not originate with the pandemic, and so they are not likely to leave after the pandemic is over.
“They are still feeling a sense of anxiety or dread or depression,” Merrick said. “We expect to feel better because life is getting back to normal, but that isn’t necessarily the case for everyone.”
Though the state of mental health likely is improving, local experts provided advise on what to watch out for this Mental Health Awareness month when it comes to maintaining mental health.
Farber said some friends and family might still be experiencing mental health issues and that it’s important to make note of someone who is exuding a marked difference in regular behavior.
She noted that the best way to approach mental health questions is always to approach the subject gently and with sincerity and not always to point directly at their state of mind.
“It’s good to ask someone if there is something they want to talk about,” Farber said. “Just checking in or having a friendly conversation is what really can help.”
Turner said she does not advocate for people to attempt to diagnose someone they believe is behaving strangely, adding that there is a wide variety of different behaviors and unique ways in which people display them.
“Don’t try to figure out if something is wrong with people,” Turner said. “There are so many red flags for so many different mental illnesses that it’s not going to be beneficial to try to armchair diagnose someone.”
Turner said many people also should make sure to look at themselves to assess their own mental state. She stressed the importance of recognizing irregular behavior individually to determine if self-care needs to be performed.
“It’s important to know your own red flags,” Turner said. “It’s going to be individualized and very unique, and you are going to know it best.”
During this Mental Health Awareness Month, Turner stressed that it’s important for everyone to take the time to maintain their own mental well being. How that is done is up to each individual.
“Self-care can look like a whole lot of different things,” Turner said. “It can be watching your favorite TV show or just staring out the window for an hour with a cup of coffee. Whatever it is, it’s important to give yourself time to do that.”