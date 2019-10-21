The annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Grand River Center, Port of Dubuque.
Including more than 125 exhibitors selling handcrafts, the show is a production of Callahan Promotions and offers patrons the chance to enjoy original and affordable arts and crafts.
Admission is $5 and free for those 10 and younger. Parking also is free.
For a chance to win one of two $50 gift certificates to the show, visit Callahan Promotions’ Facebook page. For more information, call 563-652-4529.