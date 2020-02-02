Editor’s note: This is the third installment of a four-part series from the Dubuque County Master Gardeners about pruning trees and shrubs during the winter. Part four (Sunday, Feb. 9) will cover ornamental shrubs.
Each pruning cut is a wound that trees can seal but never heal. Prune only when necessary, preferably in late winter, and at the plant’s growing points. Limit pruning of newly planted trees to encourage root growth.
After two years, begin training the tree to a plan. Maintain a central leader, establish strong scaffold branches, and begin to remove low limbs for clearance.
Try to limit cuts to one inch in diameter. For cuts greater than two inches, get professional advice. Trees without a central leader can have a pleasing appearance and be healthy.
Pruning mature trees
• Safety first, then health, then appearance.
• Avoid regular thinning or size reduction.
• Consider professional guidance.
Pruning priorities
For mature trees, the first priority is pruning to improve safety.
Remove branches that could cause serious damage, restrict traffic visibility or encroach on utility lines. Consider replacing these trees with new trees that fit the space when mature and will not need frequent size reduction.
Next, prune to clean out dead, diseased and rubbing branches by cutting back to healthy growing points. It is almost always appropriate to prune as soon as these issues are noticed. Oak are a significant exception due to their susceptibility to wilt. Prune them between December and February.
For long-term health, prune to maintain leaders with strong scaffold branches. Trees with a central leader might develop multiple leaders with weak, narrow crotches that form a sharp “V.” Vigilant pruning of branches before they are larger than one inch enables rapid wound sealing.
Finally, prune for appearance and to enhance the mature tree’s natural form. Trees that are “self-pruning” in forests with limited sunlight can develop an unbalanced and crowded form in a more open landscape. If a tree already is stressed, delay pruning until it recovers.
Overall pruning
To improve health and appearance of mature trees, several types of pruning may be appropriate:
• Thinning removes selected branches to open up the crown for light penetration and air movement. Branch loads and wind blocking can be reduced and the tree form improved. Guidelines: For younger healthy trees, remove less than 25% of the crown in one year. Remove even less from older trees. No “lion’s tails” (branches with only a tuft of leaves at the tip).
• Raising removes lower branches for clearance and visibility. Guidelines: Branches cover two-thirds of the tree height. Branches are removed before they exceed one-inch diameter.
• Reduction makes a tree fit in a restricted space by cutting the protruding branches back to substantial side branches. Guideline: Use reduction only as a last resort. Think seriously about complete replacement before authorizing expensive reduction. (Reduction is not topping or tipping, which should never be done. Reduction cuts back to growing points that seal wounds much more readily than topping or tipping.)
Professional guidance
Mature residential trees are expensive investments that give a high return. Appropriate maintenance of their structural integrity and appearance requires understanding their natural growth habits and having the ability to assess overall tree health and site issues.
Guidance and insight from an arborist can be helpful. The International Society of Arborists certifies arborists and has a series of authoritative pamphlets for tree owners that can be downloaded at