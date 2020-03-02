Event: “The Price is Right Live”
Time/date: Tuesday, March 10.
Site: Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Cost: $31.50-$71.50, plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available at the Five Flags Center box office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Online: PriceisRightLive.com
Tidbits
- “The Price is Right Live” is an interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “come on down” and play games from the game show.
- Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and even a new car by playing Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and Showcase.
- Showing to near sold-out audiences for more than 10 years, “The Price Is Right Live” has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes to audience members across the U.S.
- “The Price is Right Live” made at stop at Five Flags Center in 2014.
- “The Price is Right” is the longest running game show in television history. The on-stage traveling version aims to give fans the chance to experience the same excitement of winning big.
- To register for chance to be a contestant, visit priceisrightlive.com/dubuque-online-
- registration, or visit the registration area at Five Flags Center up to three hours prior to show time. All online registrants must check in at the venue with proof of registration and a valid I.D. prior to the show. For complete rules and regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the Five Flags Center box office.