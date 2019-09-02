“The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
Shortly after transferring to a new high school, Ava (Savannah May) reluctantly tries out for the cheerleading team, mainly due to pressure from her socially aggressive mother, Candice (Denise Richards). Ava makes the squad and sees her popularity skyrocket, which ruffles the feathers of cheer captain and homecoming queen Katrina (Allie DeBerry). It’s not long before Ava learns a bitter truth: that being a cheerleader comes at a price.
“Kids Baking Championship,” 8 p.m. on The Food Channel
There are five young bakers still standing and hosts Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge them to make a poke cake incorporating such fillings as pureed fruit or pudding. The bakers also must dial up the cuteness factor by decorating each of their cakes to look like a hedgehog.