If your birthday is today: Take everything in stride this year. Work on personal growth and educational pursuits. Choose kindness when dealing with friends, relatives and colleagues. Embrace new concepts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Think before making a move. Think outside the box when it comes to work and partnerships. Make the right decision for you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Make a change because it's the right thing to do, not because someone is pressuring you. Trust your instincts and be resourceful.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't stop until you reach your objective. Keep records of your expenses and avoid going over budget. A change of heart is apparent.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) An emotional situation will get out of hand quickly if money or commitments are at the root of your problem. Don't let an outsider interfere.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Stay focused on issues that require your attention. A change of plans will affect a partnership if you let anger take control.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't let anger or disappointment set in when action is your path. Do your best. Focus on the bottom line. Start playing to win.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It's time for you to implement change. Put a plan in place, and don't stop until you get satisfactory results. Discovering who you can count on will give you the edge you need.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Examine what's going on around you. Don't feel obligated to make a move because someone is pressuring you. Keep your money in a safe place and don't put up with bad behavior.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Embrace what you want and expand your skills to meet your task. Take pride in what you do and the changes you want to initiate.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Get along with your peers. The relationships you build will help you get ahead. Don't hesitate to work extra hours or sign up for events that encourage camaraderie. Enthusiasm will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Be upfront about the plans you want to put in motion. Listen to what others say and think twice before you agree to something that is not within your budget.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Put your energy where it will do the most good. Focus on home, family and building a solid base to support your dreams, hopes and wishes.