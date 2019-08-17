SINSINAWA, Wis. — In celebration of two decades of interactive group drumming programs at Sinsinawa Mound, Bill Kehl is offering a special version of his rhythmic retreat, A Circle of Drums: The Rhythms of Life, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at 585 County Road Z.
This year’s retreat will feature a light-hearted performance by Kehl on many exotic, primitive musical instruments from his diverse lifetime collection.
The registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 6, and the fee is $70 per person. Bring a friend for $50.
For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.