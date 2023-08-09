If your birthday is today: Consider every angle before making a move. Paying attention to detail and taking a minimalist approach to living and doing things your way will result in less stress and making healthy decisions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) When in doubt, don’t make a promise. A reserved approach will buy you time, offering the space you need. Make stress relief your priority.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Let your intuition guide you. A medical or financial situation will cause uncertainty. Don't share personal information.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Declutter your life. A definitive attitude will help you set higher standards. Surround yourself with people who share your concerns.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Consider what you want and must do to position yourself for success. Don't give others the impression you are flexible when you are not.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be honest and take the initiative to do things for yourself while being considerate of others. Protect your heart from anyone sending mixed messages.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Embrace changes that help you live the life you want. Don't give anyone the means to dictate your next move. Have no regrets.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Refuse to let the changes others make throw you a curveball. Let your heart be the judge. With patience as your barometer, you'll find peace and happiness.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't allow anyone to use emotional manipulation on you. Use your intuition, experience and intelligence to maintain equality. Map out the path that suits your needs.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Refrain from signing up for something you cannot afford. Protect against anyone trying to coerce you. Focus on personal happiness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Offer only what you can deliver, and give a play-by-play for those who need it.. How you define yourself will make a difference.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Decide what others want from you before you engage in plans that leave you at a disadvantage. Work by yourself to achieve the most.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Someone will take advantage of you if you let them. Choose unusual situations that offer lessons, experience and connections. Make home improvements.