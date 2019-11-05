Carol Burnett joins ‘Mad About You’ revival
LOS ANGELES — Carol Burnett will be among the familiar faces gracing the “Mad About You” revival.
Sony Pictures Television announced Monday that Burnett will reprise her Emmy-winning role as the mother of Helen Hunt’s character. ”Mad About You” is returning for a limited run on the Spectrum Originals streaming service later this month.
Hunt and Paul Reiser play the Buchmans, a New York married couple, in the NBC series that aired 164 episodes before its finale in May 1999. The revival will focus on the Buchmans and their marriage after their daughter leaves for college.
“Mad About You” won 12 Emmy Awards, including four for Hunt and one for Burnett in 1997.
The revival debuts on Nov. 20 and will conclude its season on Dec. 18.
Golden Globes to honor Ellen with Carol Burnett Award
NEW YORK — The Golden Globe Awards will give its new TV special achievement trophy to someone who has been a pioneering sitcom star, a TV talk-show host and a game-show MC — Ellen DeGeneres.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Monday that the Carol Burnett Award — the small-screen version of the group’s film counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award — will go to DeGeneres, a multiple Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee.
It is given annually to honor someone “who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.” The first Carol Burnett Award went to Burnett herself.
In a statement, association President Lorenzo Soria hailed DeGeneres as “a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years.”