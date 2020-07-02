The Iowa Arts Summit is going virtual.
State and national arts leaders will discuss the future of the arts in Iowa amid the COVID-19 pandemic during the annual Iowa Arts Summit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, according to a press release.
Presented by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, this year’s summit will focus on “moving from relief to resilience,” the release stated.
Virtual sessions will explore knowledge, connections and collaborations the creative sector needs to adapt and move forward during a time of disruption and uncertainty.
Other sessions will focus on community engagement and inclusive arts programming practices, along with effective strategic planning for nonprofits and business planning for artists.
Virtual panels, breakout discussions and workshops also aim to examine how artists and venues can stay in touch with audiences, engage new supporters and keep visions alive while reinventing the format of performances, events and gatherings.
Additionally, the summit will feature streaming entertainment, virtual tours and demonstrations by Iowa artists, as well as opportunities to collaborate on interactive arts projects.
The summit also will include the presentation of the Governor’s Arts Awards.
The cost is $15, with scholarships available to a limited number of Iowa artists and current arts students. Apply by visiting tinyurl.com/yakfcluk.
To register and see the full schedule, visit tinyurl.com/y8ml88fe.