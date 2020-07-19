It’s a brand new world in a lot of ways, especially when it comes to traveling.
But the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t dampened the spirits of many Dubuque area travelers.
We spoke to several who have found creative ways to alter their vacation plans, while getting away from it all.
Exploring home
Lisa Schaefer had big travel plans for her 50th birthday celebration this year.
The self-employed motivational speaker, who grew up and lives in Grant County, Wis., often travels domestically and internationally for work and for pleasure. She was looking forward to an extended birthday celebration to Mexico and Greece with friends.
“But COVID changed all that,” Schaefer said. ”The 50th birthday plans got rewired.”
Instead, she and two friends will explore their native Wisconsin during three long weekends in July, August and September. The itinerary includes Door County, Devil’s Head Lake and the Apostle Islands.
“I’ve lived here all my life, and I’ve never been to or appreciated any of our local spots,” Schaefer said.
Schaefer said along with mask and sanitizer precautions, they’re taking bed linens and will be staying in Air BnB and VRBO properties.
“We’re planning on spending a lot of time lakeside,” she said. “And taking our own food. We still don’t want to go inside restaurants. We may try places that have outdoor seating.”
Schaefer, who is used to staying in hotels during her travels, said s’mores by the campfire and lots of kayaking and hiking will have her stepping way outside her comfort zone.
“This is totally against my norm,” she said. “But I love to travel, and I’m excited about new experiences.”
Familiar territory
While Schaefer will be visiting Door County for the first time, the Albert family, of Dubuque, went forward with their annual trek to the popular Wisconsin tourist destination, with some modifications.
“We always rent a house, so that hasn’t changed,” said Deb Albert, who travels with her husband, Greg, and 38-year-old daughter, Sara, who has special needs and lives with her parents.
Fourth of July activities had been canceled, making it a very different holiday.
“Our trip was certainly different this year,” Albert said. “With no Fourth of July activities due to COVID, we didn’t do much on the Fourth, but Door County was still very, very busy.”
In addition to the lack of festivities, restaurant dining also proved to be a bit of a challenge.
The family opted for curbside and outdoor dining, leaving their options open for dining indoors at establishments they’re familiar and felt comfortable with.
“All the restaurants that we went to were all following social distancing and sanitizing protocols,” Albert said. “All servers and staff wore masks, and most places asked that we wear masks until we were seated, which we were very happy to do.”
Albert said the trip was successful, and that the protocols and procedures followed by the family and the businesses they patronized didn’t detract from their enjoyment.
“We chose to stay away from the busier parts of the county,” she said. “It was just wonderful to have the change in scenery, and be in our happy place, albeit a little differently this year.”
Hitting the roadDan Brosnan, of Dubuque, and his wife, Kat, were in the midst of planning a vacation to the North Carolina High Country when pandemic protocols began.
“We were thinking about traveling by air, but we were considering a road trip, too,” Brosnan said. “When COVID hit, it kind of escalated the idea of driving instead of flying. There’s still a health risk with flying, so we decided driving was the way to go.”
Brosnan, Kat and their children — Cameron, 11; and Kassidy, 1 — are planning an overnight stop in Louisville, Ky., before reaching their destination in Banner Elk, N.C., where they will vacation with Kat’s mother and stepfather.
“The place where we booked our cabin in North Carolina is open, and that’s all good,” Brosnan said. “The hotel in Louisville we originally booked is still closed, but we didn’t have any trouble finding another nice one that is open.”
Brosnan is happy the family can take their planned vacation and was especially looking forward to the road trip.
“It’s kind of cool to give the kids a different experience and see all the things along the way,” he said.
Staying the course
Kirsten Weidemann, of Dubuque — along with husband Josh and sons Eli, 17; and Drew, 11 — were looking forward to their trip to Yellowstone National Park as soon as they began planning it before Christmas of last year.
When COVID-19 shutdowns began in March, they weren’t sure the trip would happen.
“When we were in the thick of things, probably April, we were hoping we’d still get to go,” said Weidemann, who began to closely monitor the airline and the park as the days went by.
“We were pretty excited when it looked like everything was going to happen,” she said.
The family will be staying in a condo in West Yellowstone.
“It’s all self-contained and has a full kitchen,” Weidemann said. “We may be doing some grocery shopping and eating in. We haven’t eaten out as a family yet, so we’ll probably look for places with outdoor dining or carryout if we do eat out.”
Weidemann said they’ve booked a private tour, which is on the schedule, and she’s keeping a close eye on the Yellowstone website.
“They opened just one entrance a month or so ago,” she said. “But now it looks like they’re in Phase 2 and are opening more entrances. They’ve also been testing employees, and they haven’t had anyone test positive so far.”
The biggest hiccup in their plans has been with the airlines.
“One of our flights into Dubuque for our return trip got cancelled,” Weidemann said. “But we are going to fly into O’Hare (Chicago) and rent a car to drive home.”
Weidemann said while they are looking forward to their first trip to one of America’s most beautiful national parks, she knows things could change again at any moment.
“Even now, there’s no guarantee,” she said. “We’re living in a kind of limbo right now for everything.”