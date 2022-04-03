“Let’s drag the gut tonight.”
“Grab your sled! We’re going sleigh riding on the double deckers!”
“I went to a wedding in Dubuque, and they served turkey-and-dressing sandwiches. Whoever heard of such a thing? Everybody in Dubuque, apparently.”
Regionalisms — they’re those unique words, phrases and places that, if you travel more than a few miles from home and drop them into a conversation, people will think you’re speaking a foreign language.
Regionalisms have been around as long as language has existed. Linguistic variations can occur across wide swaths of a region (“pop” is the word for that carbonated fizzy beverage throughout a majority of the Midwest), or can be a word or phrase used in a smaller geographic area (“He’s a real Grabowski,” meaning a hard worker, is something you would hear only a Chicagoan say.)
This glossary of Key City words, phrases and place names, although far from complete, was gathered from social media, emails and previous incarnations.
If you’re a recent transplant, use this guide to expand your Dubuquer vocabulary. If you’re born and bred, enjoy the nostalgia of these definitions.
Either way, you’re likely to find yourself with a bit of an earworm for the rest of the day: “Dubuque, Dubuque ... da da da da da da da da da da.”
Central Run: Hitting every bar on Central Ave.
The Circle: Now A.Y. McDonald Park, locals still call it the Circle for the circular hangout near the docks.
Cooperage: Returning bottles for deposit refunds.
Cruising the Gravels: Riding out in the country; driving along gravel roads.
Does your baby make strange?: What you ask someone whose baby you’d like to hold to be sure they won’t cry being held by a stranger.
Dragging the Gut: Cruising Main Street. Also known as “putting the gut” or “cutting the gut.”
Dubuque Ham: Dubuque Hams were produced by Dubuque Packing Co., and featured a fleur de lis logo with the slogan, “Look for the bright red fleur de lis, the symbol of flavor and quality.” See the commercial here: www.tinyurl.com/DubuqueHam
Dubuque Plumpers: Hot dogs originally produced by Dubuque Packing Co. and later by FDL Foods and Hormel Foods. The commercial included the jingle, “There’s a little more to love in a Plumper because there’s a little more Plumper to love.” See the commercial here: www.tinyurl.com/DubuquePlumpers
Euchre: Although the card game is not unique to Dubuque, the saying goes, “You’re not a Dubuquer if you don’t play euchre.”
Fishflies: Mayflies.
Five Points: The five-way stop at Rhomberg and Garfield avenues and Elm Street.
The Flats: The low area between the railroad tracks and around and near the packing house. Residents of this area were called “flatlanders.”
Frogtown: The swampy, boggy area lying east of Central Avenue (then Couler Avenue) and the railroad tracks.
The Goats: The steep hills at Dubuque Golf & Country Club. Also a nickname for a hangout across from University of Dubuque.
Going East: Heading across the bridge to East Dubuque, Ill.
Going to J.D.’s: Julien Dubuque grave at the Mines of Spain was a popular hangout for teens.
Going to the Boat: Going to the casino. Even after the boats were gone, the land-based casinos are still called Boats.
Gremlins: Popular chocolate candy from Betty Jane Candies. Similar to what is known as turtles in other places.
Ham Sausage: Bologna.
High Bridge: Local name for the wood-and-iron Eagle Point Bridge, a toll bridge that opened in 1902 and was demolished in 1982.
The Hill: The rolling lawn of Westminster Presbyterian Church on University Avenue served as the perfect hangout between classes.
I.C.: Immaculate Conception Academy. Established by the Franciscan sisters in 1907, the school occupied the historical Dubuque Female College building on the corner of Iowa and 17th streets. In 1924, the school moved to the former Motherhouse on Davis Avenue (now Shalom Retreat Center). The last high school class graduated in 1959, with the school remaining open as a convent preparatory school until 1965.
Ice cream and popcorn: Buying an ice cream cone and popcorn at the park, then dipping your cone into the popcorn apparently was a thing in Dubuque back in the day and was pronounced as a delicious summertime treat.
I’m from Dubuque and I party ’til I puke: The slogan of Sid’s Beverage Store on Dodge Street, which sold T-shirts with the saying.
Jo-Dee Heat: Local nickname for the Jo Daviess County Sheriff.
Ketoff Kiddies: Kids who hung out at Ketoff’s Ice Cream & Soda Shop on University Avenue.
Little Dublin: Neighborhoods in the south end of Dubuque populated by the Irish.
Northenders: The Germans who lived on the north end of Dubuque.
The Point: Eagle Point Park and the surrounding area.
Quarter Mile: The straight stretch of road near the John Deere plant and U.S. 52 that was often used for drag racing.
Rafferty Slough: Wetlands where Hy-Vee on Locust Street now is located.
River Rats: Nickname for those who frequented the river, particularly Nine Mile Island, located between Locks and Dams No. 11 and 12. Historically known as Shinkles Island.
Sand bar: The beach.
Sleigh Riding: Sledding. And if you can do it at Dead Man’s Hill at Flora Park or the double deckers behind Keane Hall at Loras College, all the better.
Smoozie: Vanilla ice cream on a stick covered with chocolate.
Snow Dogs: Not some delicious shaved ice treat, but rather the foot-long chili dogs loaded with onions from Mulgrew’s in East Dubuque.
Southsiders: The Irish who lived on the south end of Dubuque.
Sullie’s: Sullivan’s Food Shop. Located on South Grandview Avenue, the shop was run by two Irish brothers and their sister. The building still exists and is being renovated.
The Pack: Nickname for Dubuque Packing Co.
Turkey-and-Dressing Sandwiches: Cremer’s Meats on Rhomberg Avenue is credited with introducing the sandwiches at a church festival in the 1970s, although they say they didn’t invent them. Now a local staple at wedding receptions, picnics and fundraisers, chances are you won’t find them anywhere outside of the city.
Two Mile Hill: The big hill west of the city on U.S. 20 between the truck stop and the fairgrounds.
The Viz: Academy of the Visitation. A school run by Sisters of the Visitation of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. The school opened in October 1871 on West Third Street near Saint Raphael’s Cathedral. In 1878, the school moved to a building on the corner of Alta Vista and Julien (now University) avenues. The school’s expensive tuition led to an affluent student body referred to by some locals as “the snobs on the hill.” The school closed in 1970.
Waterball: Whiskey and water.
Wiskey Bridge: Local nickname for the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge.
Woodsies: Parties in the woods.