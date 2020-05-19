One might call the Langworthys the First Family of Dubuque. Its history, as well as the early days of the city and the United States, are closely aligned.
The family arrived in the Dubuque lead mines in the late 1820s, but its ancestors participated in much of this nation’s history.
Andrew Langworthy — born in Widecombe in the Moor, Devon, England, in 1610 to Richard and Gwen Langworthy — arrived in Newport, R.I., in 1652.
Rhode Island had been formed years earlier by Roger Williams, Anne Hutchinson and others who believed in religious toleration.
Andrew married Rachel Hubbard in 1658. This began the American Langworthy saga.
Born in 1711, James Langworthy, grandson of Andrew, opposed absolute monarchy. For these beliefs, British Regulars during the French and Indian War plundered the home of James and Sarah.
Their son, James Langworthy, born in 1752, served as an indentured servant. When freed of this, he was given a set of “freedom clothes” and began a career in seafaring and fishing. His employment took him to the Gulf of St. Lawrence in Philadelphia and the West Indies.
His son, Dr. Augustus Langworthy, wrote that, “by his (James’) studious habits he acquired by firelight a good knowledge of navigation and nautical science, though he previously had no scholastic education except what he acquired by firelight during hours devoted to sleep; but, he became a good scholar in mathematics and had an extensive knowledge of geography, astronomy, history etc. He was always a republican in feeling.”
James — who married Anna Deen, of Vermont, in 1775 — served in the Revolutionary War as a private in Capt. Samuel S. Sawyer’s Company, Col. Ebenezer Wood’s Vermont Regiment.
On one expedition to Ticonderoga, he barely escaped death from starvation and cold. His uncle froze to death crossing the Green Mountains during this trip.
In 1800, James died of typhoid fever within an hour of his 7-year-old son, who was stricken with the same disease — the scourge of the frontier. His widow was left to cope with their 13 remaining children.
Stephen Langworthy, son of James and Anna, was born in Vermont on Oct. 4, 1777. A graduate of Yale Medical School, Stephen married Betsey Woodbury Massey in 1799. He enlisted in the army during the War of 1812 and worked as a physician and surgeon during the Battles of Plattsburgh and Sackets’ Harbor.
Stephen and Betsey moved to Hopkinton, N.Y., where he practiced medicine. He also was a U.S. Marshal for the northern district of New York and collected revenues for the New York Customs House.
The call of the frontier was impossible to ignore for many Americans, including Stephen and Betsey. In 1815, they immigrated to Erie, Penn., where they established a sawmill. But the desire to venture west overtook them again in 1818. After loading their belongings and nine children on a flat boat, they set off down French Creek to the Alleghany River to the Ohio River.
While descending the Ohio River, misfortune struck at Letarts Falls. These falls no longer exist due to dam construction; however, Lewis and Clarke noted that in 250 feet, the water level dropped 4 feet. The Langworthys lost their belongings and nearly their lives attempting to run these rough waters. They stopped at Marietta, Ohio, until spring and a new mode of transportation could be found.
In Shawneetown, Ill., the family sold its flat boat to purchase horses and wagons. Old Shawneetown had been established as a village in 1748 by the Pekowi Shawnee. After the American Revolution, it became an important U.S. administrative center for the Northwest Territory. Stephen served there as a government administrative official.
Washington, D.C., and Shawneetown are the only towns to have been chartered by the U.S. government. In 1937, a flood destroyed the town.
The Langworthy family continued its journey to Edwardsville, Ill., 30 miles from St. Louis. Here, in 1819, they bought a farm for the family to operate, while Stephen practiced medicine in St. Louis.
Tragedy struck again when Betsey and son Stephen succumbed to malaria in April 1820. Eldest son James and his uncle, Dr. Isaiah Massey, traveled northwest to find a healthier place to live. They settled on Diamond Grove, Ill., and built a log cabin. They intended to farm the land that had been previously cultivated by the Kickapoo Indians. Isaiah returned to Edwardsville to inform the family of the upcoming move. There, he, too, died of malaria.
Stephen returned to St. Louis while his family farmed at Diamond Grove. He married Jane Moureing. They had nine more children. His medical practice and the farm prospered.
Meanwhile, eldest son James heard rumors of the wealth available in the Upper Mississippi River Lead Mining District centered in Galena, Ill.
In 1824, he rode north on horseback to investigate the rumors. Within 10 days, he arrived in Galena, a village of four or five houses.
And the rest is history.