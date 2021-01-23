Almost 65 years ago our family experienced a separation with my mother’s side of the family.
Her sister — my aunt — died in surgery from a blood clot, leaving behind her husband and 10 children ages 2-16. One of her children was my age in primary grades.
As I was writing my memoirs, I had an empty page as to their whereabouts. At that time I remembered that the father couldn’t take care of all the children as a sole parent with a maintenance job at the local Catholic college in Sioux City.
The children lived with friends of the family or relatives. One son was adopted. The father traveled to a western Pacific state for a job in hopes that the family would eventually be reunited.
Recently, my cousin, whose father was my mother’s brother, was in dialogue with me on Facebook. She served as a bridge to connect with one of my aunt’s boys. Pretty soon four of the 10 have been in communication with me.
This is a God-moment as I pondered how God can work through people to bring about a reunion with all of the family. I learned that the father was able to bring his children to the West Coast.
I was amazed that my aunt’s family of 10 are so bonded with each other despite being separated for some years. The connections were more than blood lines with them — it was like a deep caring about each other’s lives through the years.
Relationships matter.
Scripture has a lot to say about relationships. Consider the parable of the lost sheep. The sheepherder had lost one sheep out of 100, but he sought out the lost one so all can be included and be together. Every sheep was important.
Relationships matter.
In Scripture, the Samaritan woman, who was ostracized from participating in the worship due to her tribal affiliation, was openly welcomed by Jesus. The prostitute, in spite of her background, was accepted as a worthwhile person in community.
Relationships matter.
We face separations with our families or friends — experiencing brokenness, loss and disunity. A family member or friend might be gone from us when transitions of work or moving away occur, when someone dies or when we experience misunderstandings.
Globally, we face separations from one another with racial discord, White privilege, cultural and gender diversity. A notable separation today are the immigrant children who are not united with their parents in our country.
How can healing take place to bring about unity with one another? It isn’t only the doing to rectify the situations, but in a deeper way, to see the being of a person. As the late U.S. Sen. John Lewis wrote, see the divine in each other.
That’s what my family members teach me/us: No matter what happens, appreciate the connectedness with persons.
Relationships matter.