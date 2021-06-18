Summer movies are in full-swing with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptation of his Tony Award-winning musical, “In the Heights.”
Usnavi longs for a better gig than running his bodega in Washington Heights, a neighborhood in the uppermost part of the New York City borough of Manhattan. As he longs for his homeland in the Dominican Republic and cares for his surrogate “abuela” or grandmother, we learn of his affection for Vanessa, the girl down the block who works at a beauty salon.
The film stars Anthony Ramos (who appeared in the Broadway cast of Miranda’s “Hamilton”), Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins, Jimmy Smits and Olga Merediz. Miranda also makes an appearance in the film.
It is directed by Jon M. Chu, of “Crazy Rich Asians.”
“In the Heights” sports memorable songs and production value but falls short in emotional developments.
The film features a talented cast. Some standouts include Hawkins and Merediz for their particularly infectious energy. Despite the bevy of talent, the script doesn’t allow for Ramos and Barrera’s romance to fully blossom. It feels underdeveloped and a bit rushed in execution. This is a shame because they have great chemistry.
The film does its best to overcome this with some clever and energetic musical sequences. Chu directs the logistically complex scenes with immense visual flair. There are some ambitious sets, with dozens of extras that are fun to watch.
Miranda’s catchy and socially conscious lyrics pair well with the vibrant visuals. Make no mistake — “In the Heights” excels in song-and-dance numbers. The soundtrack standouts include its title track, “Pacienda y Fe” and “96,000.”
Clocking in at nearly two-and-a-half hours, the film spins its wheels in the second act. It could have been better spent toward building the main romance of the story. The extended runtime definitely was noticeable.
“In the Heights” surely is a fun musical that highlights the Latino-American experience for many viewers. With a talented cast, as well as sharply directed and visually appealing musical numbers, there’s a lot to celebrate with the film. Unfortunately, the romance story feels slightly knee-capped by too many narrative detours and a bloated runtime. I can recommend the film to fans of musicals, but it isn’t as polished as it could be.
I give the film 3.75 stars out of 5. “In the Heights” is rated PG-13 and runs for 2 hours and 23 minutes. It’s playing in theaters and also is available to stream on HBO Max.