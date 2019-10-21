PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Friends of the Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums will present guest speaker Rebecca Kleefisch, former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor and Chair of the National Women’s Suffrage Centenary Committee, in a special annual meeting program honoring the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage.
The program, which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, at The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, 405 E. Main St., also will include a performance of the readers theater piece, “Failure Is Impossible,” by Rosemary H. Knower, featuring 17 members of the Platteville community. There will be a live choral performance of suffragette anthems by Susan Savage Day and Rebekah Demaree (founding members of Kassia: Women in Song, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville faculty vocal chamber ensemble), accompanied by Nancy Fairchild.
The event will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer, soft drinks and baked goods.
Following the presentation by Kleefisch and the readers theater, participants are invited upstairs to the Rollo Jamison collection exhibits for a presentation of the women’s suffrage exhibit by historian Tracey Roberts. A player piano will perform a selection of period music.
A one-hour annual meeting reviewing the year’s accomplishments at the museums will begin at 4 p.m. The Suffrage Centennial Celebration begins at 5.
The annual meeting and program is offered as a free benefit for 2019 members of the Friends of the Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums and donors contributing more than $35. The event also serves as a museum fundraiser encouraging visitors to join, renew or make an annual gift, as well as to thank volunteers, donors and board members. Donations can be made by mail, at www.mining.jamison.museum, or in person at the museums.
Visitors are encouraged to make reservations in advance at www.mining.jamison.museum/events or by calling 608-348-3301.