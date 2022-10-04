GALENA, Ill. — The crisp autumn air, the smell of funnel cakes and hot cider wafting through the air, and colorful art as far as the eye can see can only mean one thing.

The Galena Country Fair will makes its annual return from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, in Grant Park, 625 Park Ave.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.