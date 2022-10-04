Alaina Grevas and Seth Basala, of Andalusia, Ill., leave with mums purchased at the (Ill.) Country Fair in 2021. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, in Grant Park.
GALENA, Ill. — The crisp autumn air, the smell of funnel cakes and hot cider wafting through the air, and colorful art as far as the eye can see can only mean one thing.
The Galena Country Fair will makes its annual return from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, in Grant Park, 625 Park Ave.
Traditionally taking place each Columbus Day weekend, this year’s event will feature more than 100 art, craft and fine art vendors selling everything from handmade home and seasonal decor to clothing, toys, jewelry, photography and specialty gifts.
Attendees also can take in live music from the gazebo wine garden, which will be selling libations from Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery, including red and white wine, and sangria.
Food and beverages from an assortment of vendors will include pork chop sandwiches, bratwursts, hot dogs, chili, walking tacos, hand-cut French fries, chips, baked potatoes, frozen custard, homemade fudge, popcorn, taffy apples, funnel cakes, doughnuts, hot cider, hot chocolate, coffee, and domestic and local craft brews and cocktails.
A silent auction and raffle, and games for kids also are planned.
Since 2003, Jo Daviess Country Fair Charities has been in association with the event and has raised more than $1 million for Jo Daviess County nonprofit organizations, in addition to establishing a grant program.
Fair volunteers also can designate a $10 donation for every hour they work to be distributed to a nonprofit of their choice.
Proceeds from admission to the fair, food and beverages, and the silent auction and raffle support emergency services and preparedness, develop programs for youth and improve the community for residents, according to organizers.
Here is a rundown of what fair attendees can check out this year:
Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 10
9:15 a.m.: Live music with Two Country Line, wine garden.
10 a.m.: Gates open.
1 p.m.: Live music with Sunshine, wine garden.
5 p.m.: Gates close.
5:30 p.m.: Church service, picnic area.
Sunday, Oct. 11
9:15 a.m.: Live music with Two Country Line, wine garden.
