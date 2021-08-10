While the term “post-pandemic” has become the new word for navigating a world where vaccinations are available, many continue to experience a tight grip from COVID-19.
Among them: The performing arts.
“We were among the first to close and have been among the last to open,” said Miki Robinson, operations and marketing manager at Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater. “Not to diminish the struggle of other arts groups or what anyone else has had to go through due to the pandemic, but there are so many unique factors for us to consider in advance of a show taking place. It’s not as easy as opening up the front door.”
Considerations such as securing performance rights — a process that takes time, planning and a significant investment — not to mention months of preparation and rehearsals before inviting an audience to gather have kept performing arts organizations in limbo.
“How do we keep our performers and our stage crews safe?” Robinson said. “The biggest question has been, when will patrons once again feel safe sitting elbow to elbow with a complete stranger to see the work we’ve put in?”
The Bell Tower, which has been producing small-cast shows to socially distant houses, is just one example of performing arts organizations across the country that have been grappling with the same questions.
In addition to delayed starts, programming that calls for smaller ensembles and reduced seating capacity to implement social distancing, the challenges raised also have resulted in most continuing to require masks for anyone who has not been fully vaccinated and, in some cases, requiring casts, crew and staff to roll up their sleeves.
It comes as many are looking toward launching their 2021-2022 seasons at full capacity beginning this fall, coinciding with a rising number of COVID-19 cases and mounting concerns about the highly transmittable delta variant.
It also comes as organizations across the board weigh whether to require — or are able to require — proof of vaccination.
“At this time, we are not requiring anyone involved at the theater to be vaccinated,” Robinson said of the Bell Tower’s protocols. “We are strongly encouraging it. So far, our staff and everyone who has been involved with our shows has been vaccinated. Our youth who can’t be vaccinated have to wear masks, and anyone who isn’t vaccinated is asked to wear a mask as well.”
Other performing arts organizations, however, are going further.
For Timber Lake Playhouse, a professional artist-in-residency theater company in Mount Carroll, Ill., proof of vaccination is required, and that requirement doesn’t stop at those on stage. Those who must provide proof include anyone working back stage, on the theater’s technical crew or in the front of the house, such as box office staff and ushers.
“Basically, our entire staff has been vaccinated,” said Executive Director Dan Danielowski. “Aside from rescheduling our large-cast shows and replacing them with smaller-cast shows, making sure we were 100% vaccinated and quarantining in our bubbles was the only way for us to get our Equity contracts in place, move forward with a full production and have a season. As one of the largest tourism hubs in Northwestern Illinois, that would have been a very big loss not to have been able to do that.”
Unlike community performing arts groups that draw heavily from volunteers, Timber Lake works under the guidance of Actor’s Equity Association, which at times last year implemented stricter measures than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Danielowski said.
“There was a lot of pushback in compliance, as those restrictions made it nearly impossible for any of us to reopen,” he added.
The same union represents major performance houses across the country, including Broadway theaters, which plan to reopen in September and require vaccines and masks of patrons. It also has mandated that cast and crew members be fully vaccinated.
Timber Lake has considered whether to host vaccinated-only performances and unvaccinated performances. At present for all shows, masking is optional for fully vaccinated patrons. Those unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.
“We were able to produce shows this summer, so we’ve seen it play out,” Danielowski said. “We had some patrons who weren’t happy with that decision at first but have found that when it came down to whether or not they could attend a performance, they were willing to do what we were asking of them.”
The Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts, which counts live performances among its offerings, said it, too, was looking toward definitive mitigation efforts.
“When we have indoor events again, I’m sure we will request that our audiences and patrons be vaccinated, or if not, that they wear masks,” said Executive Director Carole Sullivan. “Some of our staff might choose to wear masks anyway, just to be safe.”
Sullivan said that staff at the center has been vaccinated, but not because it was a requirement. However, for those involved in live performances, that expectation might be different.
“We had a youth theater class at the end of July for vaccinated students, age 12 to 15,” Sullivan said. “We specifically chose 12, as younger than that, kids can’t be vaccinated yet. We have a double quartet that has been rehearsing for a couple of months outdoors, and it was required that anyone in that group be vaccinated.
“Once we start rehearsing shows again, I think the feeling of our board and staff is that the artists participating in person will need to be vaccinated, at least for the near future. We’re hoping more and more people get vaccinated, so we can get much closer to a normal way of operating.”
Requirements vary among the tri-states.
In May, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law that would withhold state grants from businesses requiring so-called “vaccine passports,” proving that customers had received the COVID-19 vaccine.
The law also prohibits businesses from requiring customers or others invited onto their premises to prove they have been vaccinated before entering. It specifically includes nonprofit organizations or establishments open to the public that limit entrance by a cover charge or membership requirement, such as theaters and concert venues.
In Illinois and Wisconsin, “vaccine passports” are not required; however, no ban has been placed on them at this time.
“We depend on our state funding in order to operate,” said Nick Halder, executive director of Dubuque’s Grand Opera House, which plans to continue taking its cue from the CDC and, while not requiring vaccinations, asking that unvaccinated performers, crew members, staff, volunteers and patrons continue to wear a mask.
The Grand, which produced live shows during the summer to limited audiences, also houses the Heartland Ballet and Dubuque Academy of Ballet. It produced two ballets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, masking dancers and often dividing them into groups and separate spaces to rehearse.
“We will monitor the situation closely with everyone’s safety in mind,” Halder said.
Iowa’s law hasn’t stopped other organizations, however.
Last week, Codfish Hollow Barnstormers in Maquoketa — which is set to host a grand reopening on Thursday, Aug. 19, featuring Ani DiFranco — announced that it intended to require attendees to provide proof of vaccination for that and other upcoming concerts.
“We are a private business and are making decisions that we feel will protect our livelihood as well as that of the community we hold so dear,” read the venue’s website.
Groups like the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra are being cautious in how they approach recommendations. Currently, the organization is not requiring musicians to be vaccinated but is strongly encouraging it. Unvaccinated musicians are asked to continue to wear masks.
While the ensemble completed its previous season fully masked and continuing to adopt social distancing measures for performers and patrons, it does plan to be back fully for its forthcoming season, albeit delaying its start until December.
“The issue we run into is that we have so many (substitute musicians) we rely on and that come to us from different areas that it’s almost impossible for us to set that standard,” said Executive Director Mark Wahlert. “The pandemic affected musicians and other performing artists in a way that caused most of them to have to scatter to find whatever work they could. So, it becomes a bit of a puzzle for us to find players. Everyone in the performing arts is walking a very fine line and is in a period of rebuilding. We’ve learned so many lessons in the past 16 to 18 months, and we have to be ready for anything.”
While performing arts organizations continue to pivot — preparing to welcome back audiences at full capacity, yet ready to scale back at a moment’s notice if conditions take another sharp turn — some are taking a proactive approach.
Robinson said the Bell Tower has not only helped performers who want to get vaccinated secure appointments, but the theater also has worked with local health organizations to advocate that patrons get their shots.
“The performing arts are an escape from the realities of the world for so many people,” she said. “The sooner people get vaccinated, the sooner those of us who provide that escape can get back to doing what we do, the way we normally do it.”