If your birthday is today: Put your energy where it will bring the highest return, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results you get. Move forward with discipline and determination.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Believe in yourself. You'll prosper if you don't give someone the upper hand. Keep your plans secret until you put everything in place.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Proceed with caution. Go over your assets and liabilities and find a way ease stress. Find cheaper ways to get things done.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Share information, discuss your intentions and be firm about your plans. Offer a positive attitude and solutions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Channel your energy into personal changes that put a smile on your face. Say no to anyone suggesting you try something risky.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Not everyone will be happy with your decisions, but you must follow your heart and do what's best for you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Consider your friends and family before deciding to change how you do things. A partnership will require your attention if you want to avoid disappointment. Be specific.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You'll have some good ideas, but go over every detail to ensure your plan is solid. Share information to avoid leading others astray.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Pay attention to detail when it comes to how you handle your money. The input you receive will help clear up a misunderstanding.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Plan activities that put a smile on your face, and spend time with encouraging people. Personal improvements will put your mind at ease.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Ensure everything is in order before you proceed. You may have a foolproof plan, but you must do your due diligence first.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Share your concerns and prepare to act. Leave nothing to chance. Take control and reap the rewards. Make honesty and romance priorities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep your emotions in check and your eye on what's happening around you. Consider what benefits you most, and protect what you've accomplished.
Oct. 13
