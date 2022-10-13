If your birthday is today: Put your energy where it will bring the highest return, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results you get. Move forward with discipline and determination.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Believe in yourself. You'll prosper if you don't give someone the upper hand. Keep your plans secret until you put everything in place.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.